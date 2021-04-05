Pennsylvania State Police seek information about Harborcreek crime spree

The Pennsylvania State Police Erie Station is investigating several thefts from motor vehicles, along with a burglary and a motor vehicle theft that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 4th, in the Harborcreek Township area.

Surveillance videos indicate two men gained entry a garage of a residence in Harborcreek. Once inside, the suspects stole a mountain bike and a BMX-style bike, which were later found in a ditch a few blocks from the incident. Both bikes were recovered and returned to the owner.

A white-colored 2019 Mercedes CLA250 was then stolen from a residence near where the bicycles were found. The Mercedes was found, parked in an alley on the 600 block, in-between Reed and Ash streets in Erie City. After the State Police Forensics Services Unit processed the vehicle, it was returned to the owner.

Ring doorbell footage from a separate residence indicates the same suspects committed various thefts from motor vehicles.

The State police believe the suspects are in their early 20’s. Anyone with any information about these incidents or information that would lead to the identity of the pictured suspects should contact troopers Scott Guerriero at the State Police Erie Station, at (814) 898-1641.