Pennsylvania State Police-Erie are asking for your help to locate a man.

Troopers are attempting to locate 50-year old Scott Allen Bittner.

Bittner was last seen May 14th at the Comfort Inn in Summit Township. The man may be driving a light blue Nissan Mirage, according to police

If you have any information regarding the location of Bittner, you’re encouraged to call State Police-Erie at 814-898-1641