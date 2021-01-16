Pennsylvania State Police seek suspect in Kwick Fill armed robbery

Pennsylvania State Police need your assistance in finding a suspect who robbed a local convenient store at gun point.

According to police, this happened at the Buffalo Road Kwick Fill in Harborcreek Township just after noon.

Police said that a female entered the store with a pistol and stole an unknown amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with a black bag.

The suspect is described as a white female, about five foot six to five foot nine with brown hair.

The suspect was also wearing large black glasses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Erie Police Station at 814-898-1641.