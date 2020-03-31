Pennsylvania State Police seeking suspect in high speed pursuit

Pennsylvania State Police is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle from a pursuit.

On Monday March 30th at 1:37 p.m. a trooper was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 8 and Bridge Street in Union City Borough.

A tan sedan then ran the red light while going at a high rate of speed. Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop on the vehicle after observing multiple traffic violations.

The suspect failed to stop the vehicle after the patrol unit activated sirens and emergency lights. Suspect then proceeded to go south on Route 8.

Trooper followed the vehicle until terminating the pursuit in Crawford County due to public safety.

If anyone has any information regarding the operator or vehicle, please call PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.

The vehicle is described as a tan or silver Buick with aftermarket rims and had damage to the driver side rear bumper.