Pennsylvania State Police seeking to identify vehicle suspected of attempted child abduction

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the Public’s help identifying a vehicle suspected of trying to get a child to come to his vehicle.

This is the vehicle, a dark green or gray older model Toyota Highlander with PA plates and no rear bumper.

According to the State Police, the driver attempted to lure a child to this vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened along Maplenut Lane.

Police say that the suspect is a white male in his 40s or 50s with brown hair and was wearing a red baseball cap.