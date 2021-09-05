Pennsylvania State Police send reminder of the dangers of driving impaired over the holiday weekend

The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie would like to remind you about the dangers of driving while impaired with drugs or alcohol. According to police, this problem continues to persist causing needless death each year.

State Police would like to tell everyone that if you plan on drinking alcohol, have a designated sober driver.

Police would also like to caution the use of legal and illegal drugs. Even the use of prescription drugs can also render an operator incapable of safe vehicle operation.

To combat the problem of impaired operators, the Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint sometime over the weekend of September 3rd-6th to deter driving under the influence infractions.

Please keep yourself and others safe and avoid drinking and driving.

