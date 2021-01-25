Pennsylvania State Police to collect racial data through traffic stop reports

A very long analysis of State Police traffic stops is expected to shed new light on what if any racial profiling exists on Pennsylvania roadways.

Throughout 2021, State Police Troopers will include information in their reports on race and ethnicity of drivers along with how the cases are handled.

The goal is to create a data base that can then be used to look for any differences in how members of different races are treated.

“The main goal of this program identify any patterns of racial of ethnic disparities in traffic stops among PA State Police and then of course if those disparities are discovered to take the steps to mitigate those disparities to make the situation better,” said Ryan Tarkowski, PSP Communications Director.

A research team from the University of Cincinnati will analyze the information at the end of the year.