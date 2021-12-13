Pennsylvania State Police to kick off Shop with a Hero event with kids around the area

On December 14th, children from around the area will be getting a chance to shop with a hero while getting some holiday shopping done.

Erie’s bravest and finest, along with service members, will take time to help kids get their Christmas shopping done.

Each child will be given $100 to spend on themselves or to buy gifts for others.

The events are happening all week long starting on December 14th in the Harborcreek Walmart.

“We want kids in the community to be able to see their heroes in a relaxed setting and a different type of environment so we aren’t always rushing the emergency scene. We are also humans as well. We also let them pick out gifts for themselves and their families,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Troop E Meadville, Community Service Officer.

On Wednesday December 15th, Shop with a Hero will also take place at Walmart on Elm Street in Erie.