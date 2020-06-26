Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 99 new troopers as part of 159th graduating class

Pennsylvania State Police commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that 99 cadets have graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey.

These new troopers represent the 159th graduating cadet class. The graduation was closed to the public, but family, friends and loved ones of these graduates were able to view the ceremony via live streams.

Four cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab

Trooper Adam D. Kirwin is one of the 99 graduates assigned to Troop E. He is assigned to Troop E, Meadville.