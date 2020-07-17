Pennsylvania State Schools Could Consolidate To Help Avoid Worse Financial Struggles

Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities could be integrated into three operating units to help bail out the financially struggling system of higher education.

That could mean Edinboro University would integrate with Clarion, Slippery Rock, California, Lock Haven and Mansfield universities.

The 20-member state board of governors unanimously approved launching a three month financial review of the idea.

The president of Edinboro University said COVID-19 has exacerbated many of higher education’s challanges.

However, Edinboro University president Dr. Guiyou Huang said in a statement, “while there will be challenges and uncertainty we will get to a stronger, more sustainable position to best serve student needs in the years ahead.”