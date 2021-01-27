Pennsylvania State Senator looking to raise minimum wage with new senate legislation

One democratic state senator is looking to pass legislation that will raise the state’s minimum wage.

Senator Christine Tartaglione of Philadelphia will soon introduce Senate Bill 12. This would raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $12 an hour.

The senator says raising minimum wage benefits businesses and workers. As they earn more money, they spend it in their local communities.

“My legislation will enable many low wage workers to leave that second and third job, spend more time with their children, and go back to school or learn a trade. They will be able to improve their lives and learning potential.” Sen. Tartaglione said.

Senate Bill 12 also includes raising the minimum wage 50 cents a year until it reaches $15 an hour.