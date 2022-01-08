Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested following off duty physical alteration

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: WKBN

Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Trooper Scott Myers on January 8th following an off-duty physical alteration at a residence in Summerhill Township in Cambria County.

This incident took place in the early morning hours of January 8th.

Trooper Myers faces a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges related to the incident involving an adult male victim including the following:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Simple Assault
  • Terroristic Threats
  • Harassment

Charges have been filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit in District Court 47-3-06.

Trooper Myers was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish and unsecured bail was set at $30,000.

Myers enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in June of 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class. He is assigned to the criminal investigation unit of Troop A, Ebensburg.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The trooper has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News