Pennsylvania State Trooper arrested following off duty physical alteration

Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Trooper Scott Myers on January 8th following an off-duty physical alteration at a residence in Summerhill Township in Cambria County.

This incident took place in the early morning hours of January 8th.

Trooper Myers faces a felony and multiple misdemeanor charges related to the incident involving an adult male victim including the following:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault

Terroristic Threats

Harassment

Charges have been filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit in District Court 47-3-06.

Trooper Myers was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish and unsecured bail was set at $30,000.

Myers enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in June of 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class. He is assigned to the criminal investigation unit of Troop A, Ebensburg.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The trooper has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.