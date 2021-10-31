Pennsylvania State Trooper who died from COVID-19 to be buried in Cranesville

A Pennsylvania state trooper who died of apparent COVID-19 illness in Eastern Pennsylvania will be buried in Cranesville.

57-year-old Dung Martinez passed away on Thursday October 28th.

He was a 21 year veteran of the department and was stationed at the King of Prussia Barracks near Philadelphia.

After services on Monday in Norristown, Trooper Martinez will be brought to Hope Cemetery for burial on Monday.

A state police procession will go from the Erie International Airport to the cemetery for a private burial.

The procession will begin at approximately 11:15.

