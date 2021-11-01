Pennsylvania State Trooper who died of COVID-19 laid to rest in Elk Township

A Pennsylvania State Trooper who died of COVID-19 has been laid to rest in Elk Township.

Trooper Dung Martinez received a police escort from the Erie International Airport to Hope Cemetery.

The ceremony honored a fallen state trooper. His family and fellow troopers gathered at Hope Cemetery in Cranesville.

Fellow Pennsylvania State Troopers and family mourned the passing of 57-year-old Trooper Dung Martinez in Erie County.

Trooper Martinez passed away about two weeks ago after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“It obviously weighs heavy on all of our hearts. Nobody wants to see a passing of anybody let alone another state trooper one of our brothers,” said Andrew Hacke, Pennsylvania State Trooper.

State Police Motorcade escorted the body from the airport to Hope Cemetery in Elk Township.

Andrew Hacke from Lawrence Park Barracks said that those in law enforcement expose themselves to COVID every day.

He said that it is unfortunate circumstances times like these were they are reminded why COVID mitigation efforts are so important.

“We interact with the public and have way more interaction with people than your average. We’re out there on a daily basis doing traffic stops or answering calls. So it’s just something that everyone has to keep in mind keeping ourselves safe and keeping the public safe,” said Hacke.

Hacke said that regardless of the circumstances, fallen troopers should be buried with all of the honor they have earned.

“To show our honor to the fallen. They sacrificed so much for this nation, and for their country, and for their state, that we want to make sure that they are remembered and we want to give them a final send off that it’s worthy of anybody,” said Hacke.

Hacke said that Martinez was a trooper in South East Pennsylvania and his wife is from Erie County.

He said that losing any member of law enforcement is felt by troopers across the commonwealth.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists