Pennsylvania State Troopers rescue a trio of guinea pigs







Some State Troopers with some good hearing are being credited with saving the lives of a trio of guinea pigs Friday.

The troopers were on a traffic stop when they heard some squeaking in the bushes. Upon further inspection, the troopers found five abandoned guinea pigs. They were rushed back to the State Police barracks and taken care of.

Two of the guinea pigs died, but three of them enjoyed some of the troopers left over lunch until the ANNA Shelter arrived. Two of the female pigs have been adopted,. but the male is still available for adoption.

“Bless these gentlemen. They stopped and didn’t ignore it. They looked and looked and looked and found guinea pigs left in a cage on the side of the Bayfront.” said Emily from the ANNA Shelter.