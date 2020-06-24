Pennsylvania Supreme Court accepts appeal from Bill Cosby for his 2018 conviction

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, Pa. Cosby has appealed a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home. He filed his latest appeal Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which does not have to take the case. Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a maximum-security state prison in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has accepted Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction.

The 82-year-old former actor and comedian was convicted for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee at his home in 2014.

Cosby is less than two years into his three to ten year sentence at a prison outside of Philadelphia.

The ruling on June 23rd granted Cosby the ability to have the Appellate Court take a look at two issues in his case.

One issue focuses on five other women who testified about previous uncharged assaults and the second issue focuses on the prior district attorney’s decision not to charge Cosby a decade ago.