Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice works to improve the courts for people living with autism.

A Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice is working to improve the courts for people living with autism.

A new initiative called “Autism and the Courts: A Regional Discussion” aims to learn from those with autism about their interactions with the Pennsylvania Justice System.

Justice Kevin Dougherty developed this after his own experience as a trial judge with a juvenile defendant on the autism spectrum.

“I was observing the child’s social cues and behavior as being beligerent and disrespectful and even though I thought I was a pretty forward thinking judge, it turns out I was pretty ignorant,” said Honorary Kevin Dougherty, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice.

If you would like to learn more about “Autism and the Courts” Dougherty will lead a virtual forum tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, click here.