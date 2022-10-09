(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation.

During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a release, substantial efforts were also made over the last year to return money to fraud victims.

Thursday, the Department also announced it is expanding its Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force to amplify efforts to combat scams originating overseas.

“We are intensifying our efforts nationwide to protect older adults, including by more than tripling the number of U.S. Attorneys’ offices participating in our Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force dedicated to disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting foreign-based fraud schemes that target American seniors,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “This expansion builds on the Justice Department’s existing work to hold accountable those who steal funds from older adults, including by returning those funds to the victims where possible.”

“My office is committed to ensuring that the elderly and other vulnerable citizens avoid falling victim to financial exploitation,” said U.S Attorney Cindy K. Chung. “In addition to prosecution, prevention is an important component of our work. I encourage citizens of all ages make use of the Department’s resources and educate themselves on how not to fall prey to a scammer.”

During the period from September 2021 to September 2022, Department personnel and its law enforcement partners pursued approximately 260 cases involving more than 600 defendants, both bringing new cases and advancing those previously charged.

The Department also highlighted three other efforts: expansion of the Transnational Elder Fraud Task Force, success in returning money to victims and efforts to combat grandparent scams.

They also announced that as part of its continuing efforts to protect older adults and bring perpetrators of fraud schemes to justice it is expanding the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force, adding 14 new U.S. Attorney’s Offices. Expansion of the Strike Force will help to coordinate the Department’s ongoing efforts to combat largest and most harmful fraud schemes that target or disproportionately impact older adults.

In the past year, the Department has notified over 550,000 people that they may be eligible for remission payments. Notifications were made to consumers whose information was sold by one of three data companies prosecuted by the Department and were later victims of “sweepstakes” or “astrology” solicitations that falsely promised prizes or individualized services in return for a fee.

More than 150,000 of those victims cashed checks totaling $52 million, and thousands more are eligible to receive checks. Also notified were consumers who paid fraudsters perpetrating person-in-need scams and job scams via Western Union. In the past year, the Department has identified and contacted over 300,000 consumers who may be eligible for remission.

Since March of 2020 more than 148,000 victims have received more than $366 million as a result of a 2017 criminal resolution with Western Union for the company’s willful failure to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program and its aiding and abetting of wire fraud.

This year in the Western District of Pennsylvania, two residents of California were charged in a multi-million-dollar conspiracy to defraud elderly victims by deceiving them into believing their bank accounts had been compromised, and directing them to transfer funds into accounts that had been opened with stolen personally identifying information and were under the control of the defendants. As part of the fraud, one victim in the Western District of Pennsylvania was caused to liquidate retirement accounts exceeding $1.2 million in value. But, as part of the investigation, investigators seized more than $1 million in cryptocurrency that can be remitted to the victims.

Over the past year, the Department also pursued cases against the perpetrators of “grandparent scams,” otherwise known as “person-in-need scams.” These scams typically begin when a fraudster, often based overseas, contacts an older adult and poses as either a grandchild, other family member or someone calling on behalf of a family member. Call recipients are told that their family member is in jeopardy and is urgently in need of money.

Since November 2021, six individuals have been indicted for their role in executing grandparent scams in Pittsburgh and elsewhere. Three of these individuals had targeted Pittsburgh in September 2021 with a grandparent scam that had also been active in New Hampshire. The other three defendants targeted Pittsburgh in February 2022, as well as communities in Tennessee, Georgia, and other locations.

Reporting from consumers about fraud and fraud attempts is critical to law enforcements efforts to investigate and prosecute schemes targeting older adults. If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833 FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).