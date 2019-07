Authorities have released the name of a teenager who died in Somerset County, Pennsylvania on Monday.

He has been identified as 15-year-old Nathan Kanczes. Officials said he fell from rocks on State Forest property near the Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp.

Kanczes was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Camp has been cancelled for the remainder of the week. Authorities said councilors have been made available for campers and staff.