Pennsylvania time-limited mitigation orders will lift January 4th

The time-limited mitigation orders put in place on Dec. 12 in Pennsylvania have helped to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases following the post-Thanksgiving surge. Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the orders will expire at 8 a.m., Jan. 4 as planned.

However, some mitigation efforts will remain in effect on Jan. 4 including:

Business, work, school, child care and congregate settings

Child care may open, complying with guidance

Congregate care restrictions in place

Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities

Schools subject to CDC and commonwealth guidance.

Telework must continue unless impossible

Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements

Masks are required in businesses

All in-person businesses may operate at 75% occupancy, except where noted

Self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining; Restaurants that have not self-certified are at 25% capacity for indoor dining,

On-premises alcohol consumption prohibited unless part of a meal; cocktails-to-go and carryout beverages are allowed

Serving alcohol for on-site consumption must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight

Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only

Indoor recreation and health facilities (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged; fitness facilities directed to prioritize outdoor activities.

All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and museums) open at 50% occupancy.

Construction at full capacity with continued implementation of protocol.

Hospitals are still being monitored to determine if elective procedure reductions should be ordered regionally.

The out-of-state testing requirement is still in place.

Local governments may still have more strict guidance in place.

Social Restrictions