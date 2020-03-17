Pennsylvania Turnpike temporarily will not accept cash to safeguard employee traveler health

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is alerting motorists that cash will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning tonight at 8 p.m.

This is a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this time, cash and credit cards will not be accepted anywhere on the PA Turnpike’s ticket system.

All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike toll by plate program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points.

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the Commonwealth in it’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll collection operations as soon as it becomes practical,” said Mark Compton, PA Turnpike CEO.

Customers who do not have an E-Zpass account should continue to use lanes marked “tickets” on entry and “cash” on exit, however they should keep moving through the lane at the posted speed without stopping. Instead of paying their toll on the roadway, they will receive a PA Turnpike toll by plate invoice through the mail.

With the PA Turnpike toll by plate option, high speed cameras capture license plate images as vehicles pass by.

The registered owner receives an invoice within 30 days for trips made through the tolling point. Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.

Customers who receive a toll by plate invoice will be charged the cash toll rate. However, when paying their invoice, they will have the option to open an E-ZPass account to receive the discounted rate at time of payment.

Customers have 20 days to pay invoices before a second invoice is issued. If the first invoice is not paid, the second invoice will include an additional fee of $5 or the equivalent of 1.5% of the total amount owed, whichever is higher.

Cash tolls will still be in place on the Mon-Fayette Expressway (PA Turnpike43) via the current automated payment machines.

All customers should be prepared for possible confusion around the toll plaza area as drivers adjust to the temporary measure.

Drivers should slow down when approaching a tolling point or interchange, pay station and proceed with caution.

