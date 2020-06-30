Pennsylvania unemployment benefits extended

The commonwealth is extending unemployment benefits for 13 more weeks.

According to the state, in order to be eligible for the extended benefits you must be totally or partially unemployed and have exhausted your regular state benefits on your most recent claim.

You also must have received the maximum amount of pandemic emergency unemployment compensation that you were eligible for.

“As businesses are starting to try and slowly reopen and adjust to this new normal we still have to make sure people who aren’t allowed to go back to work or can’t work at their full time capacity that they too are receiving enough income to take care of themselves and families,” said Ryan Bizzarro (D) 3rd Legislative District.

Extended benefit payments will begin once this week ends.