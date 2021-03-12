Pennsylvania unemployment rate at 7.3% in January

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released the employment situation report for January 2021.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points over the month to 7.3 percent in January.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.5 percentage points above its January 2020 level, while the national rate was up 2.8 points over the year.

The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from December to 6.3 percent.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 35,700 over the month to 5,638,100 in January, reversing December’s drop of 35,400. Jobs increased in 4 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in professional & business services (+12,100).

