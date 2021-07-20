Pennsylvanians pitch in to help foodbanks across the commonwealth on Pennsylvania Volunteer Day

Pennsylvanians are pitching in to help food banks across the commonwealth from Erie to Philadelphia.

This is Pennsylvania Volunteer Day in cities across the state.

Civic leaders and volunteers have donated their time in a specific charity to give that organization a boost.

This year the effort has focused on foodbanks.

“Just to have leaders who are sharing their interest sharing the importance in helping us, it resonates with the community members,” said Andrea Wiesner, Second Harvest Food Bank.

The volunteer event was sponsored by America 250 PA.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list