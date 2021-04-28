Pennsylvania’s Higher Education Trustees approve initial plan to merge six universities into two consolidated groups

Pennsylvania’s Higher Education Trustees have given initial approval to a plan that would merge six universities into two consolidated groups.

This is a move that will affect Edinboro University.

The place would be to combine Edinboro with Clarion and California Universities in the western part of the state, and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield in the East.

The schools will maintain separate campuses, but some leadership posts and course offerings will be combined.

The move is expected to save the state system 18 million dollars over five years.

A 60 day public comment period is next with a final vote set for later this summer.