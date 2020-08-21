Pennsylvania’s July unemployment rate at 13.7%

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its July 2020 employment situation report.

According to the report, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-half of a percentage point over the month to 13.7% in July. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 9.3 percentage points from July 2019 while the national rate was up 6.5 points over the year.

According to Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work was up 88,000 over the month due to gains of 44,000 in both resident employment and unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 97,900 over the month to 5,525,900 in July. Over the past three months, Pennsylvania has recovered nearly 48% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.

