Pennsylvania’s Second Lady speaks out about hate speech while in Erie

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady is visiting Erie today.

Gisele Fetterman spoke out today about an incident that happened on Sunday evening while she was at a grocery store.

The Second Lady explained that she was verbally assaulted by another woman who was yelling racial slurs and other hurtful things towards her.

Fetterman says she believes that this incident is not a representation of how the majority of people in the Commonwealth act.

“What I thought of most is did she raise children, did she influence grandchildren and how do we work to make sure that those cycles are broken. How do we pass love down in generations, not sharing hatred and that kind of ugliness,” said Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Second Lady.

Governor Tom Wolf spoke about the situation earlier this week, saying it was shameful and unacceptable.