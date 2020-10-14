Pennsylvania’s Second Lady teams up with multiple organizations to feed hundreds of Erie families

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady is teaming up with organizations to help feed at least 800 families in Erie.

Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children joined together with the Bethany Outreach Center to provide food and essentials to families.

During the drive-thru event, families received a 25-pound box of food, a 15-pound box of personal care items, children’s books and other shelf-stable items.

“We look at families who are in need living below the poverty level, here it’s a huge need, especially during covid. So, we identified those families and we want to make sure that they have enough assistance. This isn’t going to solve the problem, but it’s going to get them through two weeks and at least have some hope and maybe bounce back,” said Joe Allegro, senior director, Feed the Children.

This was the final stop for the food outreach program.