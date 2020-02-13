Pennsylvania’s Second Lady visits Erie to discuss the importance of the 2020 census

Local leaders and Representatives gathered to discuss the 2020 census.

Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman joined Mayor Joe Schember in an effort to stress how the count can affect federal and state funding for communities.

Fetterman’s tour across the Commonwealth is an effort to help get as many Pennsylvanians counted as possible.

She explained the most under counted groups are children and New Americans.

“You live here and you matter to me and you matter to the census. We can only know how many people are here and how we can support you if we count you. So, there’s nothing to be afraid of, there’s nothing tracked in that sense it’s anonymous. But, it matters to know you are here and we need to track that,” said Gisele Fetterman, Second Lady of Pennsylvania.

Residents will be getting the census papers in the mail to complete on March 12th and the count will wrap up on July 31st.