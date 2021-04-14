Pennsylvania’s shrinking delegation will mean hard decisions

This is an exterior view of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in downtown Harrisburg, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1999. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — There may be nothing more nerve-wracking for a member of Congress than redistricting, when the once-a-decade redrawing of district boundaries injects uncertainty into their political career.

By the end of April, the U.S. Census Bureau is releasing the first numbers from the 2020 census. It includes the state population count that determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets.

Pennsylvania is expected to lose a district. That means there will be 17 districts for 18 incumbent U.S. House members from Pennsylvania when next year’s elections roll around.

If each of the 18 wants to run again, two of them will have to run against each other.