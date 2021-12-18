Pennsylvania’s Soldiers and Sailors Home hold Wreaths Across America Commemoration

Pennsylvania’s Soldiers and Sailors Home held their Wreaths Across America Commemoration on December 18th.

We went to the ceremony to get more about the laying of the wreaths and what it means to veterans.

It is said that when a soldier dies, they die twice. Once when their last breath is taken, and again when they are forgotten.

The Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home takes the initiative to honor their fallen soldiers and have their names heard one more time every third Saturday in December.

“Being the oldest veterans home in the state of Pennsylvania a lot of our gravesites date back to the civil war era. So in many ways this will be the one day out of the year that those veterans get the proper commemoration for their service and sacrifice,” said Ken Vybiral, Volunteer Coordinator at Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home.

Current residents of the Soldiers and Sailors Home appreciate the commemoration for their friends who are gone but not forgotten thanks to Wreaths Across America.

“For our current residents they have a lot of friends that have passed away and that are buried here with them. So to see the community come out and support and give that sort of recognition really means a lot to them,” said Vybiral.

There were many volunteers at the ceremony laying wreaths. We heard from veterans about what this means for them.

“Some of those children are going to be future veterans and eventually they’re going to be carrying on in the same footsteps of their fathers and grandfathers and great grandfathers did, and that’s good to see that,” said Sharon Swift, American Legion Post 381 Cambridge Springs.

“Community. We have so many things that are separating us now and days. It’s nice to have events like this where we can come together and cooperate and socialize,” said Harold Seber Jr. Commander of American Legion Post 381 in Cambridge Springs.

Wreaths were placed on all 1,345 gravestones in the Soldiers and Sailors Home Memorial Cemetery.