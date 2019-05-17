Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate at its lowest since 1976

Local News

by: Tiarra Braddock

Posted: / Updated:
Pennsylvania’s new unemployment numbers are the lowest in 43 years as the commonwealth registers it’s fifth straight month with falling numbers.

The unemployment rate for April of this year is 3.8%, half percentage point down from April of 2018. That compares with a 3.6 percent national rate across the country.
      
Other numbers of note: Pennsylvania jobs increased by 58,300 in the last 12 months, the number of jobless in Pennsylvania now within 4-thousand of the all-time low. These are the lowest jobless numbers since 1976.

