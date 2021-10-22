Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops again in September

FILE—In this file photo from May 5, 2021, a truck passes a sign showing a need to hire laborers outside a concrete products company in Evans City, Pa. Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation, a top Wolf administration official said Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG — For the seventh consecutive month, the unemployment rate in the commonwealth has fallen.

The rate dropped to 6.2 percent in September, down two-tenths of a percentage point from August, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) latest preliminary employment situation report.

Nationally, the U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its August level to 4.8 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2020 level and the national rate declined 3.0 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — decreased by 16,000 individuals over the month due to a drop of 15,000 in unemployment.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs decreased by 7,900 over the month to 5,733,700 in September. The number of jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement was a drop of 16,500 government jobs.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 131,000, with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 46,100 jobs. All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of September 2021.

