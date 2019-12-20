Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate raises to 4.3%

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its employment situation report for November 2019.

According to the news release from the Labor and Industry, the unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.3%, with the national rate down one-tenth to 3.5%.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania increased to a record high of 6,070,500 in November, with jobs up in six of the 11 industry supersectors.

The largest of the supersectors was a gain of 8,000 jobs for the leisure and hospitality business, in addition to education and health services

