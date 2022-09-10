One local university is celebrating its Scottish heritage during the 28th annual Highland Games Festival.

People attending the festival at PennWest Edinboro University will experience heavy athletic activities such as a hammer throw, fiddle competitions, harp competitions, dance competitions, and even live music.

The university is receiving positive feedback from guests as they highlight the Scottish heritage that they say stems from Scottish settlers in Edinboro, Pennsylvania.

“I’ve gotten so many people that have just said thank you for having the Highland Games. It’s a nationwide trend right now that Highland games are actually kind of going away. So we’re trying to keep that tradition strong so that we have the Highland Games for many years to come,” said Katie Spangenberg, Director of Global Education at PennWest Edinboro University.

Spangenberg said that another aspect of the festival she enjoys is teaching people why Edinboro is special.