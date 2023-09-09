PennWest Edinboro is welcoming the community into their campus for the Highland Games and Scottish Festival.

Large crowds gathered in Edinboro to enjoy scottish music and games. The campus is celebrating 29 years of continuing this tradition with local food trucks and vendors attending the festival.

One organizer said many spectators enjoy watching the scottish heavy athletics.

“We celebrated our 29th annual highland games and scottish festival so some highlights were foodtrucks we have heavy athletics which is like the caber toss and the hammer throw, dance competitions fiddle, harp bagpiping and tons of vendors,” said Katie Spangenberg, festival director.

The festival director said they’ve already started planning for the 30th annual event next year