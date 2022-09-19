Conversations surrounding important and rather tough subjects continued on a college campus Monday.

PennWest University held the first of its “Uncomfortable Conversations” series tonight. Talks focused on abortion now that Roe v Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court.

The conversation, “Abortion and Autonomy in Post-Roe America,” started with a presentation by panelists, followed by a question and answer session.

“In this country, we are polarized. I think we’ve lost to some extent the art of communicating with one another in constructive ways, and we have to try and practice that and recover that,” said James Fisher, PennWest University.

The next conversation in the series is scheduled for October 24 at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.