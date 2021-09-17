Penny Hoarder will pay $5k for someone to change a spending habit for 30 days; deadline is Sunday

Anybody who wants to earn $5,000 and change themselves for the better should click HERE and apply by Sunday.

What is this about?

Penny Hoarder, the American personal finance website, is offering one person the chance to win money if they kick one of their consistent spending habits for one whole month. If that person can save that money instead for 30 full days, the site will “jumpstart their savings account” with $5,000 in prize winnings.

According to the website: “The challenge could be as simple as spending less on something by staying home or replacing one habit with another, more frugal one.”

The contestant will keep track of their savings progress and document how they are feeling about the experience.

To apply, you must be 18 years of age or older and eligible to work in the United States.

