People from around the world in attendance at Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

People from all across America and the world are flocking to Erie’s Bayfront for the 2019 Tall Ships Festival.

There were folks from St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and Central Pennsylvania all at the festival. And that’s just to name a few locations where people are coming from.

Some people said they came to the festival for the Tall Ships, and others said it’s mama duck and quackers that attracted them to the Bayfront.

This is the largest Tall Ships Festival in the Great Lakes, and tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

“I’m coming back tomorrow with other family members that are coming up tonight. Kids really have enjoyed the educational area on the other side. They had a great time over there this morning,” said Denise Hawn, State College resident.

“The Picton Castle, that’s my favorite ship, I’m pretty sure. It was only because we got to climb the ladder to get to the second deck,” said Michelle Lomax, Erie resident.

People will be able to enjoy the Tall Ships Festival through Sunday evening.