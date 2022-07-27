The fun continues on the peninsula as Discover Presque Isle carries on.

Here’s more on how successful the event has been thus far.

Families from all over are enjoying the week-long celebration and what Presque Isle has to offer.

The annual multi-day celebration highlights Presque Isle through family friendly educational activities.

“We’ve had a great start to the week. As you know Discover Presque Isle is now a week-long celebration of all things Presque Isle from education to recreation. So many great things are happening here on the peninsula,” said Jon DeMarco, Discover Presque Isle.

From archery, canoeing, lighthouse tours, and a conservation exhibit, families are coming from all over to enjoy the park.

“A lot of people, and Presque Isle has always been busy during the summer time if it’s good weather. So it’s nice to have the event and have people experience things they might not typically experience,” said DeMarco.

The UPMC Sunset Music Series on Beach 11 has been very popular. This event will wrap up on July 27.

“The UPMC Sunset Music Series has been a huge hit. From the two live bands playing each night to the extended swimming hours, food trucks, the hula-hoop classes, it’s just a great mid-week break for the family to come out,” said DeMarco.

DeMarco said that they have been having anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 people each sunset show.

Discover Presque Isle will wrap up this weekend. Click here for a full list of activities.