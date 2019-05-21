People gather in Perry Square for Stop The Bans Rally

People gathered in Perry Square for a Stop The Bans Rally on Tuesday.

This comes after 16 abortion bans have been passed across the country over the last five months. Tuesday’s rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates and they say this is one way they’re fighting back on behalf of their patients.

“These bans are horrendously apprehensive to the women who won’t have the money to travel to other states or other countries to get abortions when they need them,” said Rebbecca Pruveadenti, Erie Resident.



Recently a bill that would punish doctors who perform abortions based on a down syndrome diagnosis was passed in the Pennsylvania house. as this now moves onto the Senate, pro-choice advocates are optimistic about the future. “I am proud to say that in Pennsylvania people can depend on the democratic party to try and protect women’s health care rights, we’re going to do that and our governor is going to help us,” said Karen Moski, a speaker at the Stop The (Abortion) Bans Rally.

As people gathered in Perry Square to speak out about the abortion laws that are happening across the country, one speaker is saying there’s an important message everybody should hear. “I think one of the most important things that people can take away from here is that they need to exercise their right to vote. As Susan B. Anthony once said people once struggled for the right to vote and we should use that right, we should do it,” said Moski.

Over 25 people made their way to the park Tuesday afternoon to speak, however there were no pro-life counter protesters were there.