People head out early for Thanksgiving travel because of weather advisory

Thanksgiving travel delays are likely through the weekend as multiple storm systems track rain, snow and wind across the Country. Triple AAA says more than 50 million people will be traveling for the holiday. So far there are no delays at the Erie International Airport. “This is the best route we’re ultimately going to end up in Milwaukee,” said passenger Greg Peterson.

Triple AAA spokesperson James Garrity says the busiest day of travel will be Wednesday. “It’s a good idea to avoid Wednesday in the afternoon during rush hour,” said Garrity.

Rebecca Rutzen is headed to North Carolina from Buffalo, New York. “We didn’t want to get caught in the weather,” said Rutzen. This year is expected to be the second highest Thanksgiving travel volume since Triple AAA began tracking in 2000 behind the only record set in 2005.