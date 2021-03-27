People looking to do home renovations head down to the Erie Home and Garden Expo this weekend

As the weather warms up and things slowly get back to normal, many people are looking to get a head start on those spring renovations.

From remodeling the kitchen to buying a new grill, the Erie Home and Garden Expo continued today down at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Vendors we talked to said that warm weather is always good for business.

LM Wander and Sons on Peach Street has seen a backlog of appointments because so many people are looking to do renovations.

Dana Copeland said that a lot of people are looking to get their yards in shape this year.

“Our books are filling up fast. The phones are ringing off the hook. So it has definitely been a great beginning of the year,” said Dana Copeland from LM Wander & Sons Landscaping.

The Home and Garden Expo is running until Sunday. Organizers said that this year because of the pandemic they are limiting capacity and spreading out the vendors.