We’ve been telling you how local fire departments are trying to create paid EMS positions because they can’t find enough volunteers to cover the calls.

But Thursday night, a local fire chief said this is a problem that money alone can’t fix.

The chief of the Fairfield Hose Company said the whole story isn’t being told when it comes to the shortage of EMS workers.

“The paid services in Erie County are having just as many problems or more than we are, because no one wants to be an EMT or paramedic or an EMR anymore,” said Jim Hawryliw, Chief of the Fairfield Hose Company.

And Chief Hawryliw said that problem, combined with EMS calls tripling over the past few years, something money can’t fix.

“People need to know they shouldn’t be calling 911 for toe pain. They should be going to an Urgent Care, not the ER, not calling 911 for an ambulance, nor should we be going to those kinds of calls. Now if someone is having chest pains or difficulty breathing that’s fine. But public education is key, not money,” Chief Hawryliw explained.

Last July, we told you Lawrence Park, Harborcreek and Wesleyville joined together to form “East County EMS” to help alleviate some of the pressure on fire departments, as they continue to struggle through a volunteer shortage.

“Unfortunately, with some of the rules that are on by the state and county, we’re not allowed to use that resource for certain types of calls so we have an ambulance sitting at our township building that we may not be able to use because of certain classifications of calls,” Chief Hawryliw went on to say.

Chief Hawryliw said there’s also been a lot of talk about “dropped calls.” He said often times they have to rely on mutual aid, because they’re out on other calls, but all calls do get answered.