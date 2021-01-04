People receiving stimulus checks share thoughts on lower payment amount

According to the IRS, January 4, 2021 is the official payment date for the second stimulus check.

People we talked to received their payments already, and say they used it on urgent needs such as bills or put the money away. However, receiving a lower amount of money compared to the last payment Americans received in March, made it hard to focus on other priorities.

“I feel like it kind of says that they don’t think that we need that much, especially coming from people that haven’t lost their jobs and their hours nor their pay has been cut,” says Pennsylvania resident Christina Tanchick.

“Obviously if I had two thousand dollars I would make some important financial moves. I’d be paying off loans and things like that. But to individuals who’ve lost their jobs, who have absolutely nothing and they get six hundred bucks which isn’t even going to cover my rent payment, its kind of like ‘okay, what am I supposed to do?’, ” says Jordan Wiser, Ohio resident.

The IRS says those who have not received a payment yet should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with questions about timing.