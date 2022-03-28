People who have lost a loved on to COVID during the height of the pandemic are getting some financial help.

State leaders are encouraging people to apply for FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance. This is to ease the financial burden for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.

When so many people were dying from COVID-19, the government knew it was going to be a difficult time for those families.

FEMAS Funeral assistance program helps with funeral expenses incurred after January 2020 for deaths related to COVID-19.

“A lot of people they really didn’t realize that that program was in existence, but since January of 2020 we have done a lot of COVID cases,” said Jack Martin from Duskas Martin Funeral Home.

Assistance is limited to no more than $9,000 per funeral and $35,000 per application.

“Our funeral home, people are having a tough time or had a rough time during COVID, and if they can get reimbursed and they will cover almost anything,” said Martin.

This includes reimbursement of the transfer of remains and burial plot or cremation niche.

So far, FEMA has received more than 445,000 applications and have provided two billion dollars.

Here in Pennsylvania, FEMA has provided nearly $73 million in assistance.

“Obviously I think that a pandemic is terrible and I do think that it was a nice reimbursement. Some families did not take advantage of it because they did not want anything, but I would say that a lot of people, even if they had the means to pay for the funeral, if it was available, they did take advantage of it,” said Peter Burton from Burton Funeral Homes.

Martin said that the first step you need to take is contact FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance helpline to see if you are eligible.

Eligible applicants can apply for the funeral assistance program by calling FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 1-844-684-6333 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday to begin the application process.