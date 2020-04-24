“People’s Boat” moved following high water damage

A social media mystery is solved by JET 24 Action News. Many people have been wondering what happened to the People’s Boat on Erie’s Bayfront.

As it turns out, it was moved after being damaged by high water. Port Authority Director Brenda Sandberg says that high water pulled the boat away from its land based anchor along the Bayfront Parkway.

The water then sending the boat into a nearby light pole. There is no estimate of the damage yet. Our crews found it on a trailer, in the Liberty Park Boat Storage lot awaiting its future.