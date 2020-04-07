Pepperoni balls become a nationally featured item on QVC

Erie is put on the national map once again. Stanganelli’s is being featured for the hometown favorite pepperoni ball.

Here is an inside look at the businesses and how these pepperoni balls are made.

A feature on QVC means an order of 20,000 pepperoni balls is now fulfilled at the Italian foods distributor.

The owner however explained it took a lot to get to this point. Workers at Stanganelli’s put in hard work and dedication in order to carry out a long tradition.

“We use the original recipe from Cosmo Stanganelli from when he started in 1961. We haven’t varied at all, we have changed a little just because we make a lot more of them compared to when they did way back when, but this is certainly Erie’s recipe,” said Tom Spagel, Owner of Stanganelli’s Italian Foods.

That recipe has taken the company’s pepperoni balls to a new level of being a featured item on QVC which is a home shopping network. Here is what all goes into making the product.

“Making the dough, mixing it into the ingredients right, rolling it out, cutting it, putting the pepperoni in it, rolling it again, throwing it in our proof box and then putting it in our deep fryer and deep frying them,” said Chris Balik, baker at Stanganelli’s Italian Foods.

As the pepperoni balls get ready to be shipped off nationally, the owner is offering some advice for those looking to following in their footsteps.

“Make sure you have a quality product. Anybody can make a small amount of product that’s pretty decent, but when you’re making a large number of items and it has to be consistent. It has to be what the customer wants and it has to be unique,” said Spagel.

So when people across the nation try a pepperoni ball from Erie Pennsylvania, they’ll be left with the idea to do one more thing.

“Get ready to order more,” said Balik.

Spagel went onto explain on a normal day the staff makes between 10,000 to 12,000 pepperoni balls.

Following this story, some concerns were raised by viewers. Stagenelli’s owner Tom Spagel has given the following statement in response.

“Thank you for your feedback. Good manufacturing processes dictate the procedures under which we operate. Additionally, in compliance with our USDA and FDA inspectors, whom are on site on a daily basis, our employees follow strict personal hygiene and food handling procedures. Our employees are ServSafe certified to ensure proper food safety for our products and our customers. It is recommended that we do not use gloves while handling product during production as they tend to make employees complacent in personal hygiene. Also, they serve as a potential choking hazard in the event of rubber/plastic being found in our products. We are quite confident that all of our products are safe for consumption as in the last 27 years we have passed every biological test required. All of our fine products receive final heat treat at the consumer level which will destroy any pathogens that are unlikely to be present if prepared under proper instructions. Thank you again for your past business and we hope now that you know the facts we can serve you again in the future.” A statement from Tom Spagel, Owner of Stangelli’s.