The effort to bring an Erie based musical to Broadway is taking a big step forward, thanks to a reigning dance champion.

Sharna Burgess, a star from Dancing with the Stars, is hosting two masters dance classes at the historic Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.

She will also star in an evening gala performance of “The Storm” based on the lives of Marge and Shorty Long of Erie. It is hoped the gala will lead to a regional tour and eventually a spot on Broadway.