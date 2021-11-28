Performances of The Nutcracker concludes at Mercyhurst University

Folks had the opportunity to be treated to a day of classical ballet theatre featuring a timeless classic.

The Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre wrapped up their weekend performance of The Nutcracker.

The performances began on Saturday November 27th at Mercyhurst University.

The Erie Contemporary Ballet, Mercyhurst University Performing Arts, and Erie Philharmonic all partnered together to make this happen.

“With the orchestra and with the Youth Corral, the Erie Philharmonic, and Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre, really enjoyed collaborating to bring this back to Erie audiences,” said Sarah Purvis, Artistic Director at Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre.

According to the artistic director, they had sold out performances this weekend.

